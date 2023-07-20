51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Up 9.8% in June

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:COE opened at $8.51 on Thursday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
