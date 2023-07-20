75,992 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 75,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,410,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,721,000 after purchasing an additional 146,270 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,895,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,365,000 after purchasing an additional 283,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $35.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

