9,279 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,279 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,769.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $239,452.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,769.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,934 shares of company stock worth $14,136,703 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

