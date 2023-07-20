Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Update

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of AADI stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a market cap of $145.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Aadi Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 329.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $59,097.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,833,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,083,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 80,642 shares of company stock valued at $602,236 over the last 90 days. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

