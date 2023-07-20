ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,845 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,110,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,765,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,310.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after buying an additional 1,012,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $344,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,229. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

