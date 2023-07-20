Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $62.90 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 606,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Alphabet stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

