Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $86,585,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after buying an additional 380,062 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,946,000 after buying an additional 262,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

