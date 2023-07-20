Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Down 14.1% in June

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 696,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $234.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

