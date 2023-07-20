Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AL. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 19.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.77. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

