Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

