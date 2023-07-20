Alicia Allen Sells 1,500 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 16th, Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $77,745.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50.

Shares of DT opened at $54.05 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $57,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

