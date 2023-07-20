Alicia Allen Sells 1,500 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alicia Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 16th, Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $77,745.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $54.05 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $57,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

