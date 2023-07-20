Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 737,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $39,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 102.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.28.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

