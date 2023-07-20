Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $26.86 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,443 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 65,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 57,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $154.20 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $155.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $450.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

