Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,185,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,876,218 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,471,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

