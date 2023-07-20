Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 90.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 332,545 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.4% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 334.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 70,816 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 103,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 65,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.53.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.