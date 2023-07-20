Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.53.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

