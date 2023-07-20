Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.03 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

