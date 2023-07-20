Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 334.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 103,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 65,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 38,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.53.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

