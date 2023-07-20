Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $140.00 at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.53.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.92. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

