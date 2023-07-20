Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s 10th Largest Position

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.10.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 322.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

