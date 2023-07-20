Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Legacy CG LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Legacy CG LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 39.8% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 87,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 134,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $135.36 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 322.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

