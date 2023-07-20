Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 42,921 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

