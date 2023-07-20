Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $135.36 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

