American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,827 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,757 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.