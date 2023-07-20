American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $150.98.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

