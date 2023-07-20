Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $42,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,576.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ciena Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $42.14 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

