Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 158,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 189,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $3,174,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $81.87 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $83.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,701,928 shares of company stock valued at $111,371,687 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

