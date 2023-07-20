Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s Largest Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $195.10 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.52.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

