Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,140,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 35.0% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $682,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $195.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.89.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

