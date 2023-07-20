Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $195.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.52. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.89.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

