Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $195.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.89.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

