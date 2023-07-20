Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.6% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.89.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $195.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

