Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,421,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,735 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $34,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.57.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $129,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 579,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $129,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 579,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,780. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

