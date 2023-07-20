Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,077 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in East West Bancorp by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.62. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,069. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,069. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.