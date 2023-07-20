Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,180 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

