Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,201 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,803,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 321,124 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,677,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,874,000 after purchasing an additional 120,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.