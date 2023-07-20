Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,496 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $40.67 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XRAY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

