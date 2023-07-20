Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,503 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

