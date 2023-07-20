Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 294 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

NYSE HII opened at $229.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

