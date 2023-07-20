Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 306 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Tetra Tech stock opened at $170.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.63 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $173.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.
Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.
