Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 414 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Repligen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.44.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $251,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $158.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.45. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $134.64 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

