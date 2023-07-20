Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average of $99.36.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.