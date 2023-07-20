Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.2 %

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

