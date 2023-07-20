Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after buying an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,330,000 after buying an additional 891,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,627,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RHI. Redburn Partners started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI stock opened at $84.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.