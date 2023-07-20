Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $3,436,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,069,351.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $3,436,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,376,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,069,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 387,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,874,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,671 shares of company stock worth $17,644,974 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

