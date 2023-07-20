Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $76,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,145,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,764,486 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

BRKR opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

