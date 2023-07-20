Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $53,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WSM opened at $131.68 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average is $122.50.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

