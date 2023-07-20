Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $547.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $570.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.91 and its 200 day moving average is $529.01.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

