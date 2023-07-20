Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,010,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $291.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $267.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total value of $1,167,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,678 shares in the company, valued at $17,708,267.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,870. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

