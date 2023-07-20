Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,772 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.68.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

